Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 299,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2,602.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 220,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.32.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.