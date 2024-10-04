Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in FMC by 62.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FMC by 396.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

