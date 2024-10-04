Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $109.06 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.