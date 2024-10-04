Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $600,000 Stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $172,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.