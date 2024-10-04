Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after purchasing an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illumina by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Illumina by 462.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.05.

Illumina Trading Down 1.9 %

Illumina stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $148.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.