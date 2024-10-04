Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 96.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 77.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 71.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

