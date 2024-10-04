Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 734 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.46%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

