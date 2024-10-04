Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 104,046 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

