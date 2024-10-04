Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

AMSC opened at $21.51 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.83 million, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

