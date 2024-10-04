Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BOH opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BOH. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

