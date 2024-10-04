Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 600 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

