TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $394.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.