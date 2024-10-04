Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SI-BONE worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,628,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,714 shares of company stock worth $304,997 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Stock Up 1.8 %

SIBN opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $570.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.56.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

