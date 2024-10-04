Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Iteris worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 270,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iteris by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITI. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iteris in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.16 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.70 million, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

