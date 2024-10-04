Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 14,800 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CFB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.03.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

