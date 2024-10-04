Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

