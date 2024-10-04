Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 548,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 617,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,574,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,130,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 294,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $355.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,426.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

