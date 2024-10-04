Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $746.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

