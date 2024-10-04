Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of First United worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in First United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 167,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First United by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. First United Co. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First United Increases Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. First United had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that First United Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FUNC

Insider Activity

In other First United news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 188 shares of company stock valued at $5,254. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

First United Profile

(Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

