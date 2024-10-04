RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.05 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

