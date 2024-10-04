Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Steelcase worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth about $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 34,941.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,877 shares of company stock worth $2,228,248. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

