Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 394,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.80% and a negative net margin of 51.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. StockNews.com raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

