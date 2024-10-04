Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 218.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 118.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acelyrin by 58,570.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acelyrin by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.34. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

