Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Precigen worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities cut their target price on Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,632.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $0.92 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 90.99% and a negative net margin of 3,084.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

