Analysts Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $339.94

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Caterpillar stock opened at $391.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $397.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

