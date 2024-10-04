Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $212.25

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,931 shares of company stock worth $23,119,207. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after acquiring an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in ResMed by 61.1% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,225,000 after buying an additional 95,689 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $238.43 on Tuesday. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

