TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $158.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TEL opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

