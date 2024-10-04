Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $162.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 421,560 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 182.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 310,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 261,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 458,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,758,000 after buying an additional 251,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $168.35 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.