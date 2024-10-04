Analysts Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $74.00

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get ATI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ATI opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. ATI has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ATI will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at $31,510,003.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 46.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Free Report

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.