Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

