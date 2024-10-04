Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

NYSE CCJ opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.12 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cameco by 28.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after acquiring an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 106.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433,234 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

