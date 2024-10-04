Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.92 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.85 ($0.20). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 14.55 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,099,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.49) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £93.55 million, a PE ratio of 727.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Further Reading

