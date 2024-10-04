CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.34 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 11.89 ($0.16). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.16), with a volume of 85,211 shares trading hands.

CyanConnode Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Cronin bought 315,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 950 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999,045.50 ($4,011,564.34). 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

