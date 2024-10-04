Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,238.49 ($16.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,244 ($16.64). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.56), with a volume of 101,495 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.84 million, a PE ratio of -2,813.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,241.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,238.49.

In other news, insider Maggie Brereton purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £20,000.70 ($26,753.21). Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

