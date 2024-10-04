CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,054.38 ($14.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,124 ($15.03). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,064 ($14.23), with a volume of 349,914 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($31.70) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CVSG
CVS Group Stock Down 0.8 %
CVS Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. CVS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.
Insider Transactions at CVS Group
In related news, insider Richard Gray purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($13.63) per share, with a total value of £16,304 ($21,808.45). Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
CVS Group Company Profile
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
See Also
