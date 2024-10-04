Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.91 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.87). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 44,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($1.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.91. The firm has a market cap of £149.78 million, a PE ratio of 3,330.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

