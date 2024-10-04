Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $3.01. Recon Technology shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 10,878 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

