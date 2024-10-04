WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.02 and traded as high as $53.00. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 8,611 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,801,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,067,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.