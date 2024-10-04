Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as low as C$12.81. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 13,523 shares traded.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$310.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

Corby Spirit and Wine Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.76%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

