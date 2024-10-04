IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.27 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.54). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 110,650 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGR

IG Design Group Price Performance

IG Design Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £112.41 million, a P/E ratio of 435.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.27.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.