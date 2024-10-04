HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.07. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 231,000 shares.

HealthWarehouse.com Trading Down 11.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.26.

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

