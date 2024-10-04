Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $7.27. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 28,739 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
