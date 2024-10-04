Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $7.27. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 28,739 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

