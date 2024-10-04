Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 32,921,092 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price target on shares of Kodal Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
