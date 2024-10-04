ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after buying an additional 126,458 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

