ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

