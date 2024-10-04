Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. CWM LLC raised its position in Xerox by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 45.0% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

