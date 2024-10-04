ProShare Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,584,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $7,953,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hawaiian by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

