ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after buying an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in St. Joe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

