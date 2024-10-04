Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50,042 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.1 %

PRVA stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.