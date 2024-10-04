ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ACV Auctions news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,148,837.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,122.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,261 shares of company stock worth $14,367,070. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of ACVA opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

